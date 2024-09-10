Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HEADS IN THE SAND: Jews Support Harris Over Trump 68% To 25%, New Survey Shows


In a head-scratching twist, a new survey reveals that American Jews overwhelmingly plan to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Yes, you read that right. The same Kamala Harris whose administration has been bending over backward to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas – the very group holding Israeli hostages.

According to the Jewish Democratic Council of America, a whopping 68% of Jewish voters are all in for Harris, while just 25% are sticking with Donald Trump, the man who moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and brokered historic peace deals in the Middle East. Go figure.

Even more baffling? The survey also shows that 87% of Jewish voters support the Biden administration’s push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as if releasing hostages, while certainly a noble pursuit, will somehow magically fix the chaos in Gaza and the terrorism that emanates from it.

Despite the heated debates and Republican efforts to court Jewish voters post-October 7, the numbers have barely budged. It’s as if years of Democratic lip service have earned a permanent free pass from the Jewish electorate.

Apparently, logic and past policies are irrelevant when it comes to election time. Some things, it seems, never change.

  3. We need to understand that a big percentage of these so-called Jews are not Jews. They IDENTIFY as Jews. And we know what the term “identify” today means; it means that you don’t necessarily have to be something in order to “identify” yourself as something. People who “identify” as Jews have often “converted” through the Reform, Reconstructionist and other such type of temples and “rabbis” who are overwhelmingly liberal perverts and mostly not Jewish themselves. Or they could have a Jewish ancestor somewhere and not be halachically Jewish but still identify as Jews . In other words, the majority of these so-called Jews are not Jews at all.

