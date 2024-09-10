HEADS IN THE SAND: Jews Support Harris Over Trump 68% To 25%, New Survey Shows

In a head-scratching twist, a new survey reveals that American Jews overwhelmingly plan to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Yes, you read that right. The same Kamala Harris whose administration has been bending over backward to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas – the very group holding Israeli hostages.

According to the Jewish Democratic Council of America, a whopping 68% of Jewish voters are all in for Harris, while just 25% are sticking with Donald Trump, the man who moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and brokered historic peace deals in the Middle East. Go figure.

Even more baffling? The survey also shows that 87% of Jewish voters support the Biden administration’s push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as if releasing hostages, while certainly a noble pursuit, will somehow magically fix the chaos in Gaza and the terrorism that emanates from it.

Despite the heated debates and Republican efforts to court Jewish voters post-October 7, the numbers have barely budged. It’s as if years of Democratic lip service have earned a permanent free pass from the Jewish electorate.

Apparently, logic and past policies are irrelevant when it comes to election time. Some things, it seems, never change.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)