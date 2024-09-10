How Donald Trump Plans To Skewer Kamala Harris At Tuesday Night’s Debate: “She Won’t Escape It”

Former President Donald Trump is gearing up to put Vice President Kamala Harris on the hot seat during Tuesday night’s debate, aiming to hold her accountable for her career in public office, beginning with her controversial tenure as San Francisco district attorney. Trump’s campaign previewed the strategy in an exclusive chat with The Post on Monday, promising that Harris’ liberal record would be front and center.

“Kamala Harris will be made to defend her crazy liberal record,” Trump campaign senior adviser Tim Murtaugh told The Post, ahead of the showdown at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. “She will not be able to escape from it. By the end of this debate, everyone will know her record.”

Trump, 78, known for his off-the-cuff style, has said he hasn’t formally prepped for the ABC News debate, hinting that his strategy could be a last-minute decision.

Murtaugh also suggested Harris, who’s been Vice President for three and a half years under the increasingly unpopular Joe Biden, will try to distance herself from her role in the administration — but Trump won’t let that happen. “That point will be made clear,” he emphasized.

This debate comes on the heels of a New York Times/Siena College poll, which revealed that 61% of likely voters want a “major change” from the 81-year-old Biden, with 55% saying Harris would be “more of the same.”

Harris, who has tried to moderate her stance on certain issues, claimed in a recent CNN interview that “my values have not changed,” but Murtaugh fired back: “That means she is the San Francisco liberal she always was. She’s just pretending not to be that.”

Another Trump campaign insider told The Post that Trump plans to hammer Harris on her record as San Francisco’s top prosecutor. “Kamala Harris is going to have to remember the names of the people whose lives were lost in San Francisco due to her weak-on-crime policies,” the source said, pointing to criminals like Edwin Ramos, an illegal immigrant convicted of killing a father and his two sons in 2008.

“President Trump is not going to let her get away with the lie that she is some law-and-order prosecutor,” the source added.

Ramos, a Salvadoran national, had a juvenile record that local authorities failed to report to immigration because of San Francisco’s policy of not questioning legal status at the time, an issue Harris is expected to be grilled on.

“These crimes, these criminals, these specific cases, she’s going to have to answer for,” Murtaugh said, signaling that Trump won’t let the debate pass without bringing up these controversies.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller added that Harris will also be pressed on her role as Vice President and her lack of media presence. “For every new idea she puts forward, Harris has to explain both the damage she’s done to our economy as the sitting vice president, as well as why she hasn’t implemented any of these new plans during the last 3 1/2 years,” Miller said in a statement.

Harris, for her part, has already hinted at how she’ll approach the debate, taking aim at Trump’s character. “We should be prepared for the fact that he is not burdened by telling the truth,” she said on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” on Friday. “He tends to fight for himself, not for the American people.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic campaign suffered a setback last week when ABC News refused their request to leave both candidates’ mics unmuted during the debate, further raising the stakes for Harris as she faces Trump’s verbal onslaught.

