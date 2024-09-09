EPIC TROLL: Conservative Comedian Asks Nancy Pelosi For Stock Tips At Book Signing Event [VIDEO]

During a book signing event at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was heckled by conservative comedian Alex Strenger, who posed as a Democrat and mocked her phenomenal threat gained through her questionable stock trading practices. Strenger approached Pelosi, who was promoting her new book The Art of Power, and sarcastically hailed her as “the greatest options trader of all time,” before being escorted away by security.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Strenger, wearing a COVID mask and Bernie Sanders cap, introduced himself as “Noah” and praised Pelosi for her defense of democracy. “It really means so, so much, you know?” he said, before shifting the conversation to his supposed fear of Donald Trump’s reelection. He stated that Trump’s imprisonment was “the only hope for democracy” and Pelosi agreed, replying, “We do.”

The comedian then shifted to stock trading, asking Pelosi, “What stocks should I buy? Nancy, you’re the greatest options trader of all time,” referencing accusations that Pelosi has benefited from insider information through her husband Paul Pelosi’s stock trades. As security began to intervene, Strenger doubled down on the satire, saying, “Don’t y’all want to know what stocks she should buy? Come on.”

Strenger’s comments alluded to ongoing scrutiny of the Pelosis’ financial activities. Paul Pelosi, a venture capitalist, has made headlines for stock trades coinciding with government actions, such as purchasing Microsoft shares before the company secured a defense contract and buying Nvidia shares ahead of the CHIPS Act vote. Despite a 65% gain in their stock options last year, Nancy Pelosi has consistently denied any involvement in her husband’s trading, insisting that he acts independently.

Strenger was removed by security, but not before pointing to Pelosi’s substantial net worth and sarcastically claiming his only goal was to “close the wealth gap.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)