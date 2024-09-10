Switzerland Ranked Best Country In The World, US Makes First Top-Three Appearance, Israel Falls 10 Spots

Switzerland has once again claimed the top spot in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Countries rankings, marking the third consecutive year and seventh overall that the nation has ranked No. 1. Following Switzerland in the 2024 rankings are Japan (No. 2), the United States (No. 3), Canada (No. 4), and Australia (No. 5). European nations dominated the top 25, occupying 15 spots. Middle Eastern countries the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also made the list, alongside Asian powerhouses Japan, Singapore, China, and South Korea.

The rankings, developed in partnership with global communications firm WPP and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, are based on a survey of nearly 17,000 people from 36 countries. Participants rated nations on 73 attributes, including innovation, safety, leadership, and commitment to social justice. This year’s analysis included 89 countries, with Kuwait and Iceland joining the rankings for the first time.

The Top 10 Best Countries in 2024:

Switzerland Japan United States Canada Australia Sweden Germany United Kingdom New Zealand Denmark

Switzerland’s consistent performance in key categories has kept it at the top. The country ranked No. 3 for quality of life, No. 5 for entrepreneurship, and No. 7 for social purpose. It also performed well in the “open for business” category (No. 2) and cultural influence (No. 8), though it ranked lower in heritage at No. 29. Meanwhile, Japan climbed four spots to No. 2, excelling in entrepreneurship and innovation, while the United States made its first-ever appearance in the top three.

The U.S. rose from No. 5 in 2023 to No. 3 this year, with top rankings in power, agility, and cultural influence. “The United States’ steady climb reflects its global influence and economic resilience,” said analysts from U.S. News.

While many top nations have maintained their positions, some countries experienced significant shifts. Finland and Belgium saw the largest drops among the top 25, falling six and five spots, respectively. Conversely, China and Japan experienced the most notable gains, each moving up four spots year-over-year.

Israel, which fell 10 spots to No. 46, recorded its lowest ranking since the project began in 2016. The drop was attributed to worsening perceptions in areas like political stability and human rights. “Israel’s standing on the world stage will be drastically affected by this conflict,” said Clionadh Raleigh, CEO of Armed Conflict Location and Event Data. However, Raleigh noted that Israel’s relationships with certain global powers might allow for recovery in the future.

