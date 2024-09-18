STONEWALLED: FAA Refuses To Say Whether It Told US Airlines To Suspend Their Flights To Israel

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) is still waiting for a response from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding his inquiry into the ongoing suspension of flights to Israel by U.S. airlines. Molinaro, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, requested clarification from FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker on whether the agency had advised or encouraged airlines to halt flights to Israel. The congressman set a deadline of Sept. 6 but has yet to receive a reply.

“With no answers and Jewish travelers left in limbo, there’s a growing perception that the FAA and Department of Transportation are involved in anti-Israel politics. They fear this is a boycott,” Molinaro said in a statement to Jewish Insider.

An FAA spokesperson responded to the inquiry, saying the agency would “respond directly” to the congressman.

Last month, Molinaro sent a letter to Whitaker asking for details on any official or unofficial communications between the FAA, U.S. airlines, and the International Civil Aviation Organization over the last two months. He also requested information on how the FAA ensures that political considerations do not influence its decision-making process.

Molinaro noted the frustration of his constituents, many of whom had flights to Tel Aviv canceled with no clear timeline for resumption. He highlighted that non-U.S. airlines continue to fly into Israel without issue, while American carriers remain grounded. “Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv is considered one of the safest airports in the world,” he added.

The congressman also pointed out that the FAA’s last warning regarding Israeli airspace was issued in October 2023, following Hamas’ attack on Israel. Since then, there have been no new FAA advisories, yet U.S. airlines have maintained their suspension of flights, raising questions about the reasons behind the continued disruption.

The issue gained further attention after Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) sent a letter to the CEOs of American Airlines, Delta, and United, urging them to reconsider their flight suspensions to avoid “discrimination against the Jewish State.” Torres’ staff has reportedly been in contact with the airlines, but no official response has been provided.

The flight suspensions were extended after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel in April, which were intercepted by Israeli defense systems. American Airlines recently announced it would continue suspending flights to Israel until April 2025, while Delta has pushed its return to service until September 30, 2024. United Airlines has indefinitely suspended flights to Israel after a brief resumption earlier this year, leaving El Al as the only airline flying directly from the U.S. to Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)