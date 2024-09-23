KIDDUSH HASHEM: Frum Teen Girl Saves 3 College Students After Fiery Crash In Baltimore

A frum teenage girl is being hailed as a hero after saving the lives of three college students following a car accident near Ateres Elka in Baltimore on Motzei Shabbos.

The incident occurred when the girl, who was driving in the area, noticed a car that had crashed into a cement barrier. Although she initially considered continuing on her way, a strong instinct told her that the situation might be serious. Upon stopping to check on the occupants, three college students in the vehicle assured her that they were fine.

However, the quick-thinking teen noticed smoke coming from the car and insisted they exit and seek safety in her vehicle. Just moments after the students left their car, the crashed vehicle burst into flames.

The young woman called 911, provided comfort to the shaken students, and eventually drove them back to their dormitory.

Her actions not only saved their lives but also serve as an inspiring example of compassion and bravery, creating a tremendous Kiddush Hashem in the process.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)