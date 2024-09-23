Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

KIDDUSH HASHEM: Frum Teen Girl Saves 3 College Students After Fiery Crash In Baltimore


A frum teenage girl is being hailed as a hero after saving the lives of three college students following a car accident near Ateres Elka in Baltimore on Motzei Shabbos.

The incident occurred when the girl, who was driving in the area, noticed a car that had crashed into a cement barrier. Although she initially considered continuing on her way, a strong instinct told her that the situation might be serious. Upon stopping to check on the occupants, three college students in the vehicle assured her that they were fine.

However, the quick-thinking teen noticed smoke coming from the car and insisted they exit and seek safety in her vehicle. Just moments after the students left their car, the crashed vehicle burst into flames.

The young woman called 911, provided comfort to the shaken students, and eventually drove them back to their dormitory.

Her actions not only saved their lives but also serve as an inspiring example of compassion and bravery, creating a tremendous Kiddush Hashem in the process.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Reveals Secret Project: Hezbollah Exploited Poor Families To Embed Cruise Missiles In Their Homes

IDF Names Offensive Against Hezbollah “Northern Arrows” After It Carries Out 1,300+ Airstrikes

GET WRECKED: Obama’s CIA Director Says Pinpoint Targeting Of Hezbollah Pagers Was A “Form Of Terrorism”

NETANYAHU TO LEBANESE CIVILIANS: Evacuate Now, War Is With Hezbollah, Not People Of Lebanon [VIDEO]

TOP TERRORIST TARGETED: Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s No. 3, Targeted In IDF Strike On Beirut Building

WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Underground Command Center In Kirya

VIDEOS: IDF Intensifies Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Warns Civilians to Evacuate

Man Accused In Second Assassination Attempt Wrote Note Indicating He Intended To Kill Trump

Netanyahu Weighing Military Siege On Northern Gaza As Hostage Crisis Deepens

WATCH: Lebanese Civilians Flee Southern Lebanon

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network