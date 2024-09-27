NEW SQUARE: Fire Erupts at New Skvere Shul, Just One Day Before Thousands of Skvere Chassidim Are Set to Gather for Alef Slichos

A fire broke out this morning at the New Skvere Shul located at 18 Jefferson Avenue, filling the area with thick black smoke, MONSEY SCOOP REPORTED. The fire reportedly originated in the laundry room, just one day before thousands of Skvere Chassidim were expected to gather for Alef Slichos in the newly constructed shul.

Multiple fire departments, including units from Hillcrest, Monsey, New City, and Thiells, responded to the scene. New Square Hatzolah, New Square Erste Hilfe, as well as EMS teams from Spring Hill and Faist, were also on hand to provide emergency assistance.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that the fire began under a flight of steps in the laundry room, where a bag of towels caught fire. The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

By 11:00 AM, firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. The extent of the damage to the new shul is currently unknown. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Sources confirm to Monsey Scoop that five individuals were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by New Square and Rockland Hatzolah. Fortunately, no one required transportation to the hospital.

