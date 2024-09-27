Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NEW SQUARE: Fire Erupts at New Skvere Shul, Just One Day Before Thousands of Skvere Chassidim Are Set to Gather for Alef Slichos


A fire broke out this morning at the New Skvere Shul located at 18 Jefferson Avenue, filling the area with thick black smoke, MONSEY SCOOP REPORTED. The fire reportedly originated in the laundry room, just one day before thousands of Skvere Chassidim were expected to gather for Alef Slichos in the newly constructed shul.

Multiple fire departments, including units from Hillcrest, Monsey, New City, and Thiells, responded to the scene. New Square Hatzolah, New Square Erste Hilfe, as well as EMS teams from Spring Hill and Faist, were also on hand to provide emergency assistance.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that the fire began under a flight of steps in the laundry room, where a bag of towels caught fire. The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

By 11:00 AM, firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. The extent of the damage to the new shul is currently unknown. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Sources confirm to Monsey Scoop that five individuals were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by New Square and Rockland Hatzolah. Fortunately, no one required transportation to the hospital.

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Mossad Foils Over 50 Iranian Terror Attacks Targeting Jews and Israelis Globally

New Elevators To Make Kosel Plaza More Easily Accessible For Thousands Of Visitors Daily

CRIMINAL ACTION? Yeshiva Bochurim Receive Calls: “Report To Draft Center Or Face Arrest”

MORE DETAILS: Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva Issue Kol Korei For The Atzeres Tefillah On Sunday

INDICTMENT UNSEALED: NYC Mayor Adams Charged With Taking Bribes And Illegal Campaign Funds From Foreign Sources

ELIMINATED: IDF Strikes Beirut Apartment Building, Confirms Killing Hezbollah UAV Commander

STILL AT IT: Hamas Fires 4 Rockets At IDF Forces In Gaza

Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Akko, Northern Residents Told To Stay Near Shelters

Imminent Hezbollah/Israel Truce? Israeli Officials Fume: “Will Lead To Next Oct. 7,” PM Denies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network