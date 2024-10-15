Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Dovid Cohen and Rav Chaim Feinstein Participate in Dirshu Chaburas Shas Siyum

“Once it was deemed impossible for yungeleit to learn and know Shas with depth. Today, however, we see that it is not impossible. We see from the Chaburas Shas program that it IS possible to learn Shas at a pace where one has depth of understanding. Yes, the concept of ‘kennen Shas’ is no longer a dream.”

Those words were said by HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, at a unique maamad of kavod haTorah held in the presence of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, and more than forty Roshei Chaburah of Chaburas Shas together with the Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita and senior members of Hanhalas Dirshu.

The event held in Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch’s room in the Slabodka Yeshiva and the presence of those three Gedolei Eretz Yisrael just a few days before Rosh Hashanah was a testament to the esteem that they attach to the Dirshu Chaburas Shas iyun program.

Dirshu Chaburas Shas is distinct, because it is designed for avreichim who want to learn with depth but who want to simultaneously finish masechtos. It was introduced upon the advice and guidance of numerous Gedolei Yisrael.

The two-track program is tailormade for bnei Torah who desire in-depth learning combined with a schedule that empowers them to complete masechtos in a systematic manner.

The program covers two-and-a-half blatt weekly (an amud per weekday) with Friday and Shabbos consecrated for chazarah. Track one includes Gemara, Rashi and Tosafos while track two features learning and being tested on Gemara, Rashi, Tosafos, and a list of maarei mekomos from the Rishonim and Acharonim prepared under the guidance of HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron.

The program began two years ago with Masechta Bava Kama and has thus far completed Masechta Bava Kama, Horiyos as well as more recently, Masechta Bava Metziah. On Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan they will embark on Masechta Bava Basra.

At the event celebrating the completion of Masechta Bava Metziah at the Slabodka Yeshiva, Rav Chaim Feinstein said, “The fact that we are holding by making a siyum on Bava Metziah means that we have been learning and toiling on this masechta day after day, week after week and month after month without stop. In these days before Rosh Hashanah, we are all seeking zechusim. I cannot think of any greater zechus than the zechus of the Torah.”

Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch cited the words of the Tanna Devei Eliyahu wherein Eliyahu Hanavi says, “I was once talking to an elderly man when a bachur came over and said, ‘I try to learn, I really try and try and try but it doesn’t go. Nothing stays in my head.’ I replied to him, ‘My son, there is no one in the world who succeeds in learning Torah unless he his moser nefesh for it.’”

“I think,” Rav Hirsch said, “that it is fair to say that each and every one of us has times when it is very difficult to learn and keep up with the relentless pace. When they overcome the difficulties and push themselves to learn even when it is difficult, that is a level of mesiras nefesh that is very beloved by Hashem.”