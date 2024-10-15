Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR: Police Officer Killed, Four Injured On Highway 4 Shooting Attack Near Yavne


A police officer in his 30s was murdered in a shooting terror attack on Highway 4 near the Yavne Interchange, with four others injured in the attack.

The incident unfolded when a terrorist  opened fire on vehicles, injuring one person moderately and three others lightly, including a doctor who was hit by a car while stopping to help. MDA medics responded swiftly, providing life-saving treatment and evacuating the injured to nearby hospitals.

An MDA EMT on-site quickly neutralized the gunman after spotting him with a weapon. The medic, who shot the attacker, stated, “I saw a man with a gun and initially thought he was a police officer. When shots were fired at me, I ducked, exited my vehicle, and returned fire.”

The deceased victim was taken to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod but was pronounced dead upon arrival. He has been identified as a police officer. Another individual with moderate injuries was also transported to the hospital after being hurt by shattered glass. MDA reported that the injured included a 53-year-old doctor who had stopped to assist others and was lightly injured when struck by a vehicle.

An armed civilian, who was a volunteer paramedic, stopped his vehicle and shot the attacker dead. The paramedic told news outlets, “I was driving and saw an armed man standing on the road. At first, I thought it was a policeman, but then shots were fired at me. I ducked, then jumped out of the vehicle, pulled out my gun, and shot him.”

The civilian credited Minister Ben-Gvir who has been handing out thousands of weapons to Israelis to protect themselves from terrorists.

  1. Clearly only ben-Gvir’s policies on combating terrorism are realistic & in line with what is essential & appropriate, and ben-Gvir should become the next prime minister

