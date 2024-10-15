Trump Advisors Stir Rumors Of Kamala Harris Replacement With Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Election

Two senior advisors to former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris might be replaced as the Democratic nominee. The speculation was sparked after Donald Trump Jr. shared a viral clip of former President Bill Clinton, who criticized U.S. immigration policy and argued that the murder of Georgia woman Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant could have been prevented with better vetting.

Clinton’s comments, which referenced Trump’s role in blocking an immigration compromise earlier this year, were quickly seized upon by Trump Jr. “Even Slick Willy knows that Border Czar Kamala Harris is responsible for allowing the illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley into our country!” Trump Jr. posted on X while sharing the clip.

Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Trump, responded to Trump Jr.’s post with a provocative theory: “The only plausible explanation here is that this is a 3D chess move to get Dems to drop Kamala in the waning days and substitute in CROOKED HILLARY! She’s running!”

Stephen Miller, another senior Trump advisor, then amplified the speculation by quote-tweeting Miller’s remark, adding, “Lots of DC gossip that Democrats are trying to replace Kamala. This would explain the aggressive counter-programming from Biden and Clinton.”

Former President Trump has previously voiced similar speculation, suggesting last month that Harris could be replaced on the Democratic ticket. “As people begin to realize that she is a Marxist, FAR MORE LIBERAL than Crazy Bernie Sanders, or even Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, her poll numbers are beginning to crash,” Trump wrote.

Despite these claims, there is no credible indication that Democrats are considering replacing Harris. Polls show the race between Harris and Trump remains close at both national and state levels.

