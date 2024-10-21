Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

JEWISH MAGAZINES NEXT? Taliban-Run Media Stops Showing Images Of Living Beings Altz Tznius


Taliban run-media have stopped showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces to comply with morality laws, an official confirmed Tuesday.

In August, the country’s Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws regulating aspects of everyday life like public transportation, shaving, the media and celebrations reflecting authorities’ interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Article 17 bans the publication of images of living beings, sparking concerns about the consequences for Afghan media and press freedom.

A spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry, Saif ul Islam Khyber, said government media in the provinces of Takhar, Maidan Wardak and Kandahar have been advised not to air or show images of anything with a soul — meaning people and animals.

Khyber told The Associated Press a day earlier that the ministry was responsible for implementing the morality laws.

He did not clarify if the rules affected all media, including foreign outlets, or only Afghan channels and websites.

Nor did he say how the laws would be enforced or if there was a deadline for compliance.

Hujjatullah Mujadidi, the director of the Afghan Independent Journalists Union, said that Vice and Virtue Ministry officials initially told state media to stop running pictures and videos of living beings. This request was later extended to all media in those provinces.

“Last night, independent local media (in some provinces) also stopped running these videos and images and are instead broadcasting nature videos,” Mujadidi said.

No other Muslim-majority country imposes similar restrictions, including Iran and Saudi Arabia. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban banned most television, radio and newspapers altogether.

(AP)



4 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DRUZE HERO: Col. Ehsan Daqsa, Commander Of IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade, Killed In Gaza

BD”E: R’ Aviezer Wolfson Z”L, Prominent Talmid Chochom And Composer Of “Ma Ashiv”, Niftar At 87

BD”E: Petirah Of Legendary Jewish Music Pioneer Yigal Calek Z”L At 84

IMPORTANT COMMUNITY ALERT: If Your Children Are Going To Crown Heights Tonight – READ THIS!

MAILBAG: Behind the Smile: The Hidden Strain of Mental Illness During Yom Tov

VIDEO REPORT: Mysterious Drone Fleet Breaches U.S. Military Base for 17 Days, Pentagon Stumped

WATCH: Trump Says Netanyahu’s Decision To Ignore Biden Key To Israel’s Success

More Than 50,000 Pack Kosel Plaza For Birchas Kohanim [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

STUNNING: Kamala Harris Agrees, Says “It’s Real” When Protester Accuses Israel Of Genocide In Gaza

NOT A TYPO: Al Qaeda Calls For Hamas To Release The Remaining Living Israeli Hostages

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network