MAILBAG: Dear Bochurim, We Don’t Need You To “Make A Matzav”. Just Be A Part Of The Matzav

Reading the warning from Flatbush Shomrim on YWN about rowdy bochurim causing trouble during Simchas Beis HaShoeva in Crown Heights got me thinking – this issue isn’t unique to Crown Heights. Every major Simchas Beis HaShoeva, including in Yerushalayim, suffers from people trying to disrupt the event instead of being part of it.

As a Karlin-Stoliner chossid, I can attest that our Simchas Beis HaShoeva is an unforgettable experience, steeped in ancient niggunim and a powerful sense of achdus through dancing. Unfortunately, each year, a few bochurim arrive just to cause a scene, disrupting the flow of the otherwise beautiful and meaningful event.

This problem isn’t limited to us. Toldos Aharon and Toldos Avraham Yitzchak face similar issues, despite their clear, respectful rules like no smartphones, which visitors often ignore. These disruptive behaviors ruin the atmosphere for the rest of us, who wait all year for the joy of Sukkos.

I’m writing to ask that we all be more considerate. Simchas Beis HaShoeva doesn’t need added chaos—it needs respect. Don’t make a matzav, be a part of the matzav, and not the one who disturbs it. Trust me, it’ll be far more fulfilling.

Sincerely,

K.S.

