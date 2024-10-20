BD”E: R’ Aviezer Wolfson Z”L, Prominent Talmid Chochom And Composer Of “Ma Ashiv”, Niftar At 87

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of R’ Aviezer Shimon Yosef Wolfson zt”l, a respected talmid chochom and former rebbi at Yeshivas Toras Chaim in Moscow, who was niftar today in Yerushalayim at the age of 87. He was the father of Rav Daniel Wolfson, Rosh Yeshivas Netivot Chochma, and philanthropist R’ Uri Wolfson.

R’ Aviezer spent most of his days immersed in Torah both in Israel and abroad. Known for his humility and kindness, he was deeply admired for his anivus, generosity, and his ability to connect with both young and old.

Throughout his life, R’ Aviezer was renowned for his kiruv efforts, inspiring countless individuals to strengthen their connection to yiddishkeit. He often shared stories of his father’s miraculous survival during the Holocaust, noting his father’s steadfast dedication to donning tefillin daily despite the dangers.

The niftar was a close talmid of Rav Shlomo Wolbe zt”l and Rav Moshe Shmuel Shapira zt”l of Yeshivas Be’er Yaakov. He also played a key role in facilitating the donation of the Bais Midrash building of Be’er Yaakov, funded by his uncle, Sir Yitzchok Halevi Wolfson.

R’ Aviezer gained fame for composing the widely sung “Mah Ashiv” melody, famously performed by Reb Leibele Hashel z”l, which has since become a staple in shuls worldwide.

On Sukkos, R’ Aviezer was seen praying with great kavana at the Minchas Chinuch shul in Shaarei Chesed, and on the day of his petirah, he spent the morning learning in the shul’s sukkah, deeply engaged in limud hatorah until his final hours.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

