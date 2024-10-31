POINTING FINGERS: Democrats Already Blaming Each Other For Expected Kamala Harris Defeat

With Election Day just around the corner, Vice President Kamala Harris is positioned within striking distance of victory, yet tensions and finger-pointing have already started to ripple through Democratic ranks in anticipation of a potential loss to former President Donald Trump, The Hill reports. While some Democrats express optimism about Harris’s prospects, others voice growing frustration over messaging missteps, particularly around the economy, that have dogged her campaign from the start.

Blame is being directed not only at Harris and her team but also at President Biden, with some insiders suggesting he waited too long to step aside, leaving Harris little time to define her campaign identity fully.

“People are nervous, and they’re trying to cover themselves before Election Day,” said one Democratic strategist, attributing the preemptive blame game to high stakes and the unique, nontraditional nature of this election cycle.

Harris, chosen by the Democratic establishment without a primary, has faced criticism for her decision to select Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, a choice that may be second-guessed if Trump secures a win in battleground Pennsylvania. “She’s going to look real silly for not picking [Pennsylvania Governor Josh] Shapiro,” commented a former Obama aide.

President Biden’s comments this week only added fuel to Democratic tensions. During a public appearance, Biden compared Trump supporters to “garbage,” a remark he later walked back, but not before it cast a shadow over Harris’s critical speech at the Ellipse in Washington. Harris has sought to distance herself from the controversy, reaffirming her belief in respectful discourse but nonetheless grappling with the fallout. “Talk about an unforced error so close to the end,” one strategist said.

The rift has widened further as Harris distances herself from Biden in her campaign’s final days, opting instead to appear alongside high-profile surrogates, including former President Obama. Some Biden loyalists have been irked by the approach, suggesting Harris’s success is closely tied to Biden’s administration and that he should be visibly supporting her in these final days.

The stakes are equally high for Republicans. If Trump loses, Republican leaders will face criticism for backing him in a third consecutive campaign cycle.

Trump’s campaign drew criticism for a controversial rally at Madison Square Garden, where jokes by a comedian alienated some Latino voters. “He should stick to the message,” cautioned one GOP strategist, “or he’ll lose.”

With both sides neck and neck, Election Day is set to be a high-stakes showdown — one where each misstep could have lasting implications for the future of both parties.

