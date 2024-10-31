Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report Shows 36.6% Surge In Online Antisemitism Following October 7 Hamas Attack


CyberWell, an antisemitism watchdog group, released a new report highlighting the alarming rise in online antisemitism following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. The report found a 36.6% increase in antisemitic content, with an 86% spike in the first three weeks after the attacks. In the 11 months before October 7, CyberWell flagged 135,556 antisemitic posts, but that number surged to 185,229 in the following months.

The report also revealed a shift in antisemitic narratives. Before the attacks, 33% of antisemitic posts focused on claims that Jews dominated or controlled the world. However, after October 7, this dropped to 13.8%, while other hateful narratives rose significantly, such as “Jews are evil” (21.5%) and “Jews are an enemy” (29.2%).

CyberWell’s founder, Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, accused Hamas of exploiting gaps in social media policies to spread antisemitism and normalize hate against Jews. Montemayor emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue and called for social media platforms to implement stronger strategies to combat the spread of hate speech.

Despite some progress in removing antisemitic content, the report stressed that much work remains to be done in holding platforms accountable and preventing the use of digital spaces for hate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Five Killed In Metula From Hezbollah Rocket, One Israeli, 4 Foreign Nationals

VIDEOS: Peleg Yerushalmi Protests At IDF Induction Centers

OF COURSE: Explosives Placed In Ballot Boxes Had “Free Gaza” And “Free Palestine” Scrawled On Them

Iran Vows “Definitive and Painful” Response to Israeli Strike, Likely Before U.S. Election

DOWN TO THE WIRE: New Polls Show Dead Heat Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Battleground Pennsylvania

MAILBAG: An Unspoken Epidemic: How Our Community Is Ignoring a Dangerous Drinking Culture

Former Chief Rabbi Rav Lau To Trump: “I’m Hopeful You Will Continue To Lead”

YWN EDITORIAL: Woke Chicago Mayor’s And PD’s Deafening Silence On Anti-Semitic Violence – And That Of Jewish Orgs

EPIC TROLL: MAGA Garbage Truck Greets Trump Force One in Wisconsin After Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage” [VIDEOS]

In A First In Israel, Sniper Rifles Are Provided To Civilian Security Teams In The Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network