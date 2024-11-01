ALERT FOR SUNDAY: NYC Marathon Road Closures to Impact Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan

As the annual New York City Marathon gears up for Sunday, residents and travelers should prepare for significant road closures along the marathon route.

The 26.2 marathon route starts in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island before traveling across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn. The race begins with the professional wheelchair division at 8 a.m., with the final wave of runners taking off at 11:30 a.m.

The marathon route then moves into Brooklyn, over the Pulaski Bridge into Queens, the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, the Madison Avenue Bridge into the Bronx and the Willis Avenue Bridge into Manhattan. The finish line is located at West 67th Street in Manhattan’s iconic Central Park.

Two million spectators are expected to line up along the route to cheer on the 50,000 participants.

The five bridges listed above will be closed, along with dozens of roads across the boroughs.

Key Road Closures

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge: The upper level will close Saturday night at 11 p.m. and reopen on Sunday at 4 p.m. The lower level will close at 7 a.m. on Sunday, reopening at 2 p.m.

Other Road Closures Along the Route: Roads across Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx will close between 6:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and will reopen on a rolling basis after runners pass, starting at 1:15 p.m. in early parts of the route and extending as late as 6:45 p.m. for Central Park South.

While roads will reopen as the race progresses, spectators and remaining runners have been told to stay on sidewalks to keep streets clear.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 3:

Marathon

Staten Island

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Verrazano Bridge

Brooklyn

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Manhattan

Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Family reunion

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle

