Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Cornel West Loses Supreme Court Bid To Get On The Pennsylvania Presidential Ballot


Third-party presidential candidate Cornel West on Thursday lost a Supreme Court bid to be included on the presidential ballot in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Justice Samuel Alito refused his emergency appeal in a brief order. Alito handles appeals originating in Pennsylvania.

West, a liberal academic currently serving as professor of philosophy and Christian practice at Union Theological Seminary in New York, would likely draw far more votes away from Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris than from former Republican President Donald Trump. West’s lawyers in the case have deep Republican ties.

The refusal comes after a rejection by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, who expressed sympathy for West’s claim earlier this month but found it was too late to reprint ballots and retest election machines without increasing the risk of error.

Ranjan cited federal precedent that courts should not disrupt imminent elections without a powerful reason for doing so.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ALERT FOR SUNDAY: NYC Marathon Road Closures to Impact Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan

IDF Soldier Succumbs to Injuries from September Gaza Clash

WATCH IT: The Jewish Community in Isfahan, Iran Celebrates Bris Mila

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Bill Clinton Passionately Defends Israel, Says Hamas Forces Civilian Casualties

CROOKED JOE: White House Illegally Altered Record Of Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Remarks

FINALLY: Illegal Muslim Immigrant Who Shot Chicago Jewish Man On Way To Shul Charged With Terrorism And Hate Crimes

Speaker Johnson Visits Rockland, Meets With Three Rebbes In Support of Rep. Lawler

MAILBAG: A-Vote-Azara? Not Quite. Our Gedolim Say Voting Is A Jewish Obligation

“Trump Tov LaYehudim” Sign Campaign Spreading Across Jewish Communities

COUNTDOWN TO CONFLICT: Israeli Intel Suggests Massive Iranian Attack Launched From Iraq Before Election Day

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network