New Customs Scrutiny While Entering Israel with Jewelry and Strollers

In recent weeks, travelers arriving in Israel have faced increased scrutiny on personal items, particularly jewelry and baby strollers when going through Ben Gurion Airport Customs. Chaim V’Chessed has been contacted in numerous cases where travelers have been questioned and fined by customs officials over these items. Furthermore, in multiple inquiries, travelers faced substantial fines or confiscation for carrying jewelry, even though it was for personal use and not intended for sale.

After consulting with officials at the Israeli Tax Authority, Chaim V’Chessed has learned that travelers carrying jewelry should follow specific guidelines to reduce the risk of suspicion. The Tax Authority advises travelers to avoid packing jewelry boxes—whether full or empty—in their luggage, as this may raise a red flag. Instead, travelers are encouraged to wear their jewelry during transit to demonstrate that it is for personal use.

Separately, families traveling with young children have encountered issues traveling with baby strollers. While bringing one stroller per child is permitted, the baby should be riding in that stroller. Customs officials may target strollers packed in luggage, particularly if they are in original packaging or appear new. Even unpackaged strollers that look recently purchased have sometimes attracted scrutiny. In these cases, travelers have faced unexpected fines and delays.

Chaim V’Chessed has actively advocated for travelers, clarifying that these strollers and jewelry items are for personal use, not commercial import. Chaim V’Chessed urges all visitors and residents to remain informed and prepared to avoid unexpected complications. By following the above guidelines, travelers can reduce the risk of customs issues.