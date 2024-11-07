Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
THINGS ARE HEATING UP: Trump Legal Team Threatens To Put Letitia James In Prison [SEE VIDEO]


The escalating battle between former President Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken a sharp, contentious turn, with Trump’s legal team now openly threatening James over what they label as a “lawfare” campaign against him. Trump attorney Mike Davis, in an interview on the Benny Johnson Show, warned James of potential legal consequences, claiming her persistent legal actions against Trump could lead to her own prosecution.

“Listen here, sweetheart,” Davis said, “we’re not messing around this time, and we will put you… in prison for conspiracy against rights.”

Prior to the threat, James said she would use the law to stop Trump’s agenda. In a statement Wednesday, she made clear that her office was prepared for a showdown.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond,” James declared. “As the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility.”

Despite James’s unyielding stance, her years-long pursuit of Trump has drawn scrutiny, particularly in light of her overtly critical stance toward him, which some argue undermines the impartiality expected of her office. James recently achieved a high-profile $454 million civil fraud judgment against Trump, citing inflated valuations to secure better loan and insurance terms. Trump’s team is appealing this ruling, contending that it represents yet another politically motivated effort to damage his reputation.

