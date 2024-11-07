Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TEHLLIM: Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle In Boro Park


An accident occurred on 59th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues in Boro Park, where a nearly two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle, Boro Park Scoop reports.

Boro Park Hatzolah paramedics responded swiftly, transporting the child to Maimonides Medical Center. Sources tell YWN that the child is in critical condition. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is actively investigating the incident.

Please say Tehillim for Aryeh Leibish Ben Toba.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE BORO PARK SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF BORO PARK NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Rep. Ritchie Torres Slams Fellow Democrats: “Trump Has No Greater Friend Than The Far Left”

Eric Trump Lauds New Square for Unprecedented Support in Trump Victory

Biden Addresses Supporters: “Setbacks Are Unavoidable, But Giving Up Is Unforgivable” [VIDEO]

HEAVY FIRE IN THE NORTH: Over 120 Hezbollah Rockets Fired Into Israel [VIDEOS]

“ON THE BACK OF TODDLERS!” Likud MK Fiercely Defends Chareidim; Likud MKs Who Opposed Daycare Law Are Sanctioned

CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man In His 50’s Brutally Beaten By Two Teens During Attempted Robbery

H’YD: IDF Soldier From Jerusalem Killed In Hezbollah Rocket Attack

Israeli Teen, H’yd, 18, Murdered By Hezbollah Rocket Attack On A Kibbutz

FINAL NUMBERS: Donald Trump Wins 312 Electoral College Votes To 226 For Kamala Harris

A Heartfelt Thank You to YWN Staff and Loyal Readers for a Remarkable Election Night

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network