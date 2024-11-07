TEHLLIM: Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle In Boro Park

An accident occurred on 59th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues in Boro Park, where a nearly two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle, Boro Park Scoop reports.

Boro Park Hatzolah paramedics responded swiftly, transporting the child to Maimonides Medical Center. Sources tell YWN that the child is in critical condition. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is actively investigating the incident.

Please say Tehillim for Aryeh Leibish Ben Toba.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

