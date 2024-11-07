MAJORITY GROWS: Republicans Will Hold At Least 53 Senate Seats As Dave McCormick Ousts Bob Casey In Pennsylvania

In a tight Pennsylvania Senate race, Republican David McCormick has emerged victorious over incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey, flipping a crucial seat for the GOP. The Associated Press called the closely contested race on Thursday, adding to Republican gains in the Senate, where the GOP now holds a 53-seat majority.

McCormick’s win is the fourth Senate seat flipped by Republicans in this election cycle, a development that could greatly benefit Donald Trump when he retakes the White House in January.

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto commented on the implications of McCormick’s victory, noting that a Republican-controlled Senate could ease the path for conservative Supreme Court nominations and other legislative priorities favored by Trump and the GOP.

“David McCormick in Pennsylvania has just flipped Bob Casey’s seat. He is out. That means 53 Republicans will control the United States Senate,” Cavuto announced on Fox News. “It is looking like a Senate that will be not only very much helpful to Donald Trump … but even more so than many people thought.”

As of Thursday, two Senate races remained uncalled in Nevada and Arizona, but the GOP majority in the Senate is secure. Nevada’s Democratic incumbent, Senator Jacky Rosen, was declared the winner by the Decision Desk HQ, though other major networks, including Fox News, had yet to confirm. In Arizona, Democrat Ruben Gallego is holding onto his lead over Republican Kari Lake, but with many votes still to be counted.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives appears to be leaning toward a Republican majority as well, with the GOP optimistic about retaining control. Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram reported that the House GOP could secure a majority similar to its current standing, possibly reaching 221 seats.

