Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Biden Discussed American Hostages in Gaza with President-elect Trump in Oval Office Meeting


President Joe Biden raised the issue of American hostages held in Gaza during an Oval Office meeting with President-elect Donald Trump earlier today, according to U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

In a press briefing, Sullivan said that the Biden administration has sent a clear “signal” to the Trump transition team, expressing its willingness to collaborate on efforts to secure the release of the hostages. Sullivan noted that families of the American hostages, with whom he met yesterday, strongly advocated for such bipartisan cooperation. “My answer to them was an emphatic yes,” Sullivan said, stressing that the Biden administration is committed to using every day left in its term to bring the hostages home.

When asked if Israel has remained responsive to U.S. requests after Trump’s election victory, Sullivan confirmed that productive discussions are ongoing. He highlighted a recent conversation with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, where they discussed boosting humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza. They also reviewed potential measures to establish ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sullivan revealed that the U.S. has received additional commitments from Israel in recent days to increase aid flow into Gaza. He added that the administration will closely monitor the implementation of these commitments.

Pressed on the most critical national security concern facing the U.S., Sullivan cited the threat from Iran and its proxies, ranking it alongside the U.S.’s strategic competition with China.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CIA Officer Asif Rahman Charged with Leaking Classified Documents on Potential Israeli Strike Against Iran

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 3rd Video of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

Attorney General Orders IDF To Send 7K Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, Urges Arrests, Criminal Sanctions

MAILBAG: The Out-Of-Control Luxury Indulgence Of Summer Camps Is Destroying Our Finances

Trump Nominates Pete Hegseth To Lead Pentaton, Musk And Ramaswamy To Cut Government Inefficiency

AIN’T NOBODY HOME: Biden’s Bizarre Response to Question on Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Leaves Reporters Befuddled

$1 BILLION DISASTER: How Kamala Harris Burned Through Mounds Of Cash, And Still Lost In A Landslide

MASSIVE SCANDAL: Fired FEMA Supervisor Claims It Was Agency Policy To Skip Pro-Trump Homes Needing Assistance

NEW DETAILS: In Tense Race For Time, Mossad Searched For Booby-Trapped Pager In Israeli Hands

GREAT FOR ISRAEL: Trump Picks Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee To Be Ambassador To Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network