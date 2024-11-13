Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Conservative Lawyer Claims Trump Has A “Bonkers Plan” To Confirm Unpopular Cabinet Picks


President-elect Donald Trump unveiled a slate of high-profile nominees for his incoming administration on Wednesday, naming Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of State, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, and Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general. While Rubio’s confirmation is expected to move smoothly, Gabbard and Gaetz face potential hurdles due to their controversial records.

Gabbard has previously faced criticism for her past friendly remarks on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Gaetz is under scrutiny over past allegations of misconduct, drug use, and improper gift acceptance. The contentious nominations are already drawing speculation about how Trump might maneuver around expected Senate opposition.

According to conservative legal analyst Ed Whelan, Trump could potentially bypass the Senate confirmation process by exploiting a rarely used constitutional clause. Whelan, a former president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, floated the idea that Trump might use Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, which allows the president to adjourn Congress under specific circumstances.

“Hope it’s wrong, but I’m hearing through the grapevine about this bonkers plan: Trump would adjourn both Houses of Congress under Article II, section 3, and then recess-appoint his Cabinet,” Whelan posted on X. He explained that the move would require Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s cooperation to create a “disagreement” between the House and Senate over adjournment timing, thus enabling Trump to adjourn both chambers and make unilateral recess appointments without Congressional confirmation.

Whelan called on Johnson to “say NO to this right away,” arguing that such a strategy could undercut the Senate’s constitutional role of advice and consent.

This unconventional approach would be grounded in Article II, Section 3, which states, “He [the president] shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CIA Officer Asif Rahman Charged with Leaking Classified Documents on Potential Israeli Strike Against Iran

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 3rd Video of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

Attorney General Orders IDF To Send 7K Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, Urges Arrests, Criminal Sanctions

MAILBAG: The Out-Of-Control Luxury Indulgence Of Summer Camps Is Destroying Our Finances

Trump Nominates Pete Hegseth To Lead Pentaton, Musk And Ramaswamy To Cut Government Inefficiency

AIN’T NOBODY HOME: Biden’s Bizarre Response to Question on Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Leaves Reporters Befuddled

$1 BILLION DISASTER: How Kamala Harris Burned Through Mounds Of Cash, And Still Lost In A Landslide

MASSIVE SCANDAL: Fired FEMA Supervisor Claims It Was Agency Policy To Skip Pro-Trump Homes Needing Assistance

NEW DETAILS: In Tense Race For Time, Mossad Searched For Booby-Trapped Pager In Israeli Hands

GREAT FOR ISRAEL: Trump Picks Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee To Be Ambassador To Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network