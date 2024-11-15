Like the King’s Royal Clothing – Kavod Sefarim

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Boruch Hashem, in our Yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs there is certainly much learning going on. However, we should also be paying attention to the condition of the Seforim that we use. Kavod for Sefarim is an important issue that is found in our Torah psukim as well – lo saasun kain Lashem Elokecha.

An interesting metaphor might be for us to look at ourselves, the beaarers of Seforim like a Royal Tailor in charge of the King’s or the Queen’s clothing. This idea is found in the writings of the Yaavetz.

Royal tailors historically held prestigious positions within courts, with direct access to monarchs during fittings and maintaining strict confidentiality. They were often well-compensated and held titles like “The Master of the Robes” or “The Wardrobe Master.”

Some royal tailors were even punished. For example, William Mainwaring, who was tailor to Henry VIII, was imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1546. Louis XIV’s personal tailor Claude Bonnet was briefly imprisoned in the Bastille in 1665 for failing to complete the king’s coronation robes on time, though he was later restored to favor.

Most royal tailors, however, enjoyed long, successful careers. Charles Frederick Worth became known as the “Father of Haute Couture” while working for Empress Eugénie of France, and Henry Poole was a favored tailor to Queen Victoria and other European royalty. If we view ourselves as Royal tailors we too should hopefully enjoy long relationships with our Seforim and learning Hashem’s Torah.

The following five ideas are culled from the Yaavetz in his commentary on Pirkei Avos (chapter 4) writes as follows:

1. One must be careful to display (cover) Seforim and place them in the designated place in their home, covering them with a nice book cover. Just as we tie bundles and strings in the air to place food on them to protect them from mice and cats, so too should one do to protect the honor of Heaven.

2. When moving them, one should not carry them like other vessels, but rather with respect and modesty, like one carries royal garments before the king.

3. [One] should only touch them with clean hands.

4. [It is also seen in Sefer Hasidim siman 252 which states: One whose body is dirty and whose fingers are soiled should not touch a book until they clean their fingers]

5. These matters are given over to the heart, and one who fears God will fulfill them all. These are the words of the sage (Rabbi Ben Shushan), may his memory be blessed, along with what I was shown from Heaven.”

Based upon this Yaavetz, the Chumash depicted above should be repaired as soon as possible.

