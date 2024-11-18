Trump Confirms He Will Use Military for Historic Migrant Deportation Plan

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed plans to declare a “national emergency” to enable the use of military assets for what he promises will be the largest deportation effort in U.S. history.

Responding to reports on Truth Social, Trump enthusiastically affirmed the strategy. Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton posted, “GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” Trump replied simply, “TRUE!!!”

The president-elect has repeatedly vowed to prioritize the border crisis, with deportations set to begin immediately after he takes office on January 20. Trump’s plan includes invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to dismantle criminal gangs and remove foreign nationals deemed a threat to the United States.

To oversee the ambitious effort, Trump has appointed former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Tom Homan as the new “border czar.” Homan has pledged swift and decisive action, saying, “Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority because they have to be, they pose the most danger in this country.”

Legal challenges are expected over the use of active-duty military in domestic enforcement, as restricted by the Posse Comitatus Act. However, Trump’s team points out that the National Guard could lawfully assist in such efforts.

The administration’s plan underscores Trump’s commitment to reversing what he calls the “Biden invasion,” securing both the southern and northern borders, and restoring order to the nation’s immigration system.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)