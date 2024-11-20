NYC: Eric Adams Appoints Sanitation Commissioner As NYPD Commissioner

Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch will be the next Commissioner of the NYPD, effective Monday.

Tisch will become the second female to serve in the role in the department’s 179-year history. The first, Keechant Sewell, was also appointed by Adams.

Tisch is a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and the current commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation. She was previously the NYPD’s technology czar.

“The people of this city have been clear that they agree with what our administration has been fighting for since day one in office: a safer city where they don’t need to worry about walking down the street or taking the subway at night,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “To ensure New Yorkers have the ability to thrive in our city, we need a strong, battle-tested leader who will continue to drive down crime and ensure New Yorkers are safe and feel safe, and I cannot think of a leader more up to the task than Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“As one of the most successful managers in our administration, I am confident that Commissioner Tisch will effectively lead the greatest police department in the world and continue to deliver the safety and peace of mind New Yorkers deserve,” Adams added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)