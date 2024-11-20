NEW DETAILS: Flares At PM’s Home “Most Extreme Case Since Rabin’s Assassination”

The gag order on the details of the investigation into the suspects who fired flare bombs at the house of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Caesarea was lifted on Wednesday, revealing that the incident was a thoroughly planned “military” operation.

The details, published by Channel 12 News, reveal that the suspects, Rear Adm. Ofer Doron (res.), Amir Sadeh, and Itai Yafeh, longtime anti-Netanyahu rioters, whose names were released for publication on Tuesday evening, planned the incident for about three weeks. They operated like members of a military cell, carrying out surveillance around Netanyahu’s residence and monitoring the locations of security cameras in the area to plan a route that wouldn’t expose them to the cameras.

They gathered extensive intelligence and made meticulous and detailed logistical preparations for firing the flares. Doron procured the pyrotechnic equipment and distributed it to the others.

On that Motzei Shabbos, the suspects, led by Doron, drove to Caesarea, parked their vehicles on a side street, and began walking toward the target, moving in crouched positions to avoid exposure. When they reached about 200 meters from Netanyahu’s house, Doron instructed the other suspects to position themselves and even guided them on how to launch the flares “at a 60-degree angle.” Two suspects launched the flares while Doron and another man videoed them on their phones.

The launch was successful, and the flares landed in the area of Netanyahu’s house, one of them in the yard of the house. They left the scene immediately afterward, and at one point, they decided to split up after noticing a police car in the area, which was patrolling there without any connection to the incident.

According to a Lahav 433 senior official, the investigation began that night: “The Shin Bet provided technological tools that allowed us to track the suspects,” he said, adding that the launch of the flares, which are designed to be used as maritime distress flares was extremely dangerous. “A flare launched at sea in the open sea is a limited tool but in this context, it was a clear and immediate danger.”

“This is an incident we expect the State Attorney’s office to handle with a detention process until the end of the proceedings. It was planned as a meticulous military operation. This is the most extreme case against a symbol of government since the assassination of Rabin. If the incident is not treated with the utmost severity, it could send a dangerous message to the public.”

