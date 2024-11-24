WATCH: Bill Maher Warns Democrats: ‘Wokeism’ Is Why You’re Losing Elections

On Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, a heated debate unfolded as host Bill Maher pushed back against former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile’s assertion that ultra-progressive or “woke” policies were not a significant factor in the Democrats’ recent electoral losses.

The discussion, part of the ongoing analysis of the 2024 election—won by Donald Trump—centered on what issues resonated most with voters. Brazile attributed Democratic setbacks primarily to concerns over inflation and immigration, dismissing the idea that progressive “woke” policies played a major role. Maher, however, strongly disagreed.

“The big issue, right, was immigration,” said panelist Andrew Sullivan. He argued that Vice President Kamala Harris failed to adequately address voter concerns about immigration and inflation, while also symbolizing a progressive ideology that many Americans have grown weary of.

“You asked Vice President Harris, why did you let all of these people in for the last four years? She did not have an answer,” Sullivan said. “And she also seemed to represent that whole woke zone that people are sick to death of.”

Brazile acknowledged the challenges immigration and inflation posed but dismissed the idea that “woke” politics significantly impacted the outcome. “There’s no question immigration became an issue,” Brazile said. “But I’m not going to get into this. All the people are too damn woke. That wasn’t an issue.”

Maher interjected sharply, “Yeah, it was.”

“I disagree with you,” Brazile replied.

Maher retorted, “I know. And that’s why you’re going to keep losing.”

