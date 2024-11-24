Tzvi Kogan, H’yd Wore Slain Uncle’s Suit To His Wedding

Two years ago, Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, married Rivky Spielman of Crown Heights, the niece of HaRav Gavriel Holtzberg, H’yd, who was murdered together with his wife Rivka, H’yd, by Pakistani terrorists in Mumbai in 2008.

One of Rav Kogan’s friends, Ari Katz told Ynet on Sunday morning that Tzvi, z’l, 28, wore Rav Gabi Holtzberg’s suit at at his chasunah two years ago.

Ari said that before the chuppa, he said to Tzvi: ‘A chassan wears a new suit.'”

“He responded with a sentence that now caused me to choke up: ‘If we die, then we’ll die Al Kiddush Hashem.'”

As YWN reported on Motzei Shabbos, Gabi and Rivka, H’yd, were murdered in Cheshvan, shortly before the annual international gathering of Chabad shluchim in Crown Heights, which begins this Wednesday.

Tzvi, z’l, grew up in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo in a large Chareidi family that was not connected to Chabad and attended Litvish mosdos, including Mir Yeshivah.

But after his older brother Reuven grew close to Chabad and went on shlichus to Dubai, Tzvi followed in his footsteps.

“Tzvi was one of the most well-known people in the Dubai kehilla,” Ari continued. “He was a doer, helping those who are struggling. Countless messages and phone calls; no matter what time it is, he was always there to help everyone.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)