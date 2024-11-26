Kars4Kids Celebrates 30 Years With Daily Giveaways of Motorized Cars!

In honor of its 30th anniversary, Kars4Kids is giving families a chance to win a free motorized ride-on car for kids ages 2 to 5! To enter, simply share a video of your child singing the iconic Kars4Kids jingle – you know it, and they love it! Each submission gets you into that day’s drawing, and you can re-enter with a new video every day.

With daily winners starting December 1 and continuing for an entire year, your kid could soon be the coolest in the complex! No strings attached – it’s Kars4Kids’ way of celebrating three decades of giving back. Plus, the kids’ cars were generously donated!

How to Enter:

Record a video of your child singing the Kars4Kids jingle.

Submit it through the official contest page .

Check back daily to see if you’ve won – and keep those entries coming!

Mark your calendars – the first lucky winner will be drawn on December 1! Don’t miss this chance to win this exciting gift!

For more information and to enter, visit kars4kids.org/30