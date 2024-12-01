TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L

A woman was tragically killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Flatbush on Sunday evening.

The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Avenue L and East 12 Street at around 5:30pm. Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedics rushed the woman to Community Hospital, where she was R”L Niftar.

She was identified as Chana Layosh A”H, and resided on the corner where the accident occurred. She was 73.

The NYPD is on the scene conducting an investigation

Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim are working with authorities to ensure Kavod Hames.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…