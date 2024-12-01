Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L


A woman was tragically killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Flatbush on Sunday evening.

The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Avenue L and East 12 Street at around 5:30pm. Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedics rushed the woman to Community Hospital, where she was R”L Niftar.

She was identified as Chana Layosh A”H, and resided on the corner where the accident occurred. She was 73.

The NYPD is on the scene conducting an investigation

Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim are working with authorities to ensure Kavod Hames.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Op-Ed By Rabbi Yair Hoffman: Of History and of the Current Draft Issue

LIAR IN CHIEF! President Biden To Pardon Son Hunter, Despite Saying He Never Would

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L

INSANITY: Over 58,000 Migrants in NYC Linked to Criminal Activity

STAGGERING STATS: IDF Struck 12,500 Hezbollah Targets, Killed Around 3,500 Terrorists

Report: Rabbi Kogan H’YD Was Murdered After Abduction Went Awry

Aleppo Attack By Islamist Rebels Could Shift Regional Dynamics In Israel’s Favor

Trump Taps Top Ally Kash Patel To Serve As FBI Director

Trump Nominates Pardoned Real Estate Developer Charles Kushner to Be Ambassador to France

Canada’s Trudeau Returns Home After Trump Meeting Without Assurances That Tariffs Are Off the Table

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network