GM Adds Over 132,000 Heavy Duty Pickups To Recall For Tailgates That Can Open Unexpectedly


General Motors is adding over 132,000 heavy-duty pickups in the U.S. to a previous recall for tailgate release switches that can short circuit and open the gates while the trucks are in park.

The recall adds certain 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks to a February recall of 323,000 heavy duty pickups. Only trucks with a manual gate and power lock and release are affected.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that water can get into the electronic gate release switches, causing the gates to unlatch. If that happens, cargo can fall into the road and become a hazard.

The trucks in the new recall were added after the company found 237 field reports of tailgates opening unexpectedly. Until repairs are made, GM says owners should check to make sure the gate is closed and latched before driving.

Dealers will replace the exterior touch pad switch assemblies with new ones that are more resistant to water.

Owners will be notified by letter starting on Jan. 13.

(AP)



