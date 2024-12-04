WATCH: As Public Trust Plummets To Record Low, Can Kash Patel Fix A Historically Unpopular FBI?

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten highlighted a major decline in public trust in the FBI, noting Tuesday that this trend may have influenced President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kash Patel as the agency’s next director.

Enten appeared on CNN Newsroom with Kate Bolduan to discuss the potential impact of Patel’s controversial nomination. Citing polling data from Gallup, Enten pointed out that Americans’ confidence in the FBI has plummeted over the past decade, with approval ratings hitting their lowest levels of the 21st century.

“There’s real reason to believe that Americans would go along with changes Patel might propose for the FBI,” Enten said. “And there’s a reason why Donald Trump feels like he can make this change.”

Gallup’s data paints a stark picture of eroding public trust in the FBI. In 2014, 59% of Americans rated the FBI’s performance as “excellent or good.” By 2019, that number had dipped slightly to 57%. However, the decline accelerated in subsequent years, dropping to 50% in 2022 and just 41% in 2024.

“This is by far the lowest number this century,” Enten said. “The bottom line is that during the Trump administration, with the investigations into Donald Trump, we saw a decline. Then, post-January 6, there was another significant drop—from 50% to 41%. My goodness gracious.”

Enten attributed the decline largely to political controversies surrounding the FBI, including investigations into Trump during and after his first term. These events, he argued, have polarized public opinion about the institution and undermined its credibility with a significant portion of the population.

Trump’s nomination of Patel to lead the FBI has drawn bipartisan criticism, with opponents expressing concern over Patel’s controversial statements about the agency and his proposed reforms. Patel, a vocal critic of the FBI, has suggested dismantling its Washington, D.C., headquarters and redistributing its personnel to regional offices across the country.

Despite the backlash, Enten suggested that public dissatisfaction with the FBI could bolster support for Patel’s potential reforms. “Americans have lost faith in the FBI’s ability to perform its duties effectively,” he said. “Patel and Trump are likely banking on this sentiment as they push for significant changes.”

Patel’s nomination comes at a critical time for the FBI, which has faced growing scrutiny over its handling of politically sensitive investigations. The agency’s approval ratings have suffered particularly among conservatives, many of whom view the FBI as biased against Trump.

The decline in public trust presents a challenge for the bureau as it seeks to maintain its reputation as an impartial law enforcement institution. Critics of Patel’s nomination worry that his leadership could further politicize the agency and erode its independence.

Proponents of Patel, however, argue that his willingness to reform the FBI is precisely what the institution needs to regain public trust.

As Patel prepares for a contentious confirmation process, the debate over his nomination underscores broader questions about the FBI’s future. Can the agency restore public confidence in its operations? And will Patel’s proposed changes resonate with Americans who have grown disillusioned with the bureau?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)