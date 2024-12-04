MAILBAG: Joe Biden’s “Presidency” Was a Sham: It’s Time to Erase the Last Four Years – EVEN THE HUNTER PARDON!

Let’s face it: Joe Biden has been a figurehead president, nothing more. The man is clearly suffering from cognitive decline, likely advanced dementia or Alzheimer’s. Anyone who has seen him struggle to form coherent sentences or confuse basic facts can tell something is seriously wrong. Yet, we’ve been told to ignore the obvious and pretend he’s leading the free world. The truth? Biden was not capable of being president. Everything done during his so-called administration was actually carried out by unelected operatives working in the shadows.

This sham presidency is unprecedented and should not be allowed to stand. Every law, executive order, and decision from the past four years must be rolled back. Take his pardon of Hunter Biden—how can we trust that he even understood what he was signing? If the man doesn’t know what day it is, how can he comprehend the gravity of pardoning his own son?

This isn’t just about Hunter. It’s about an administration that was run by who-knows-who while Biden served as a confused puppet. This is bigger than the 2012 controversy over Barack Obama’s birth certificate. If Obama’s legitimacy as president was questioned for where he was born, Biden’s presidency is far more problematic because his mental incapacity is undeniable.

Donald Trump, a man of sound mind and body, is about to take office. He shouldn’t be forced to carry the burden of Biden’s disastrous four years. It’s time for a clean slate. Investigations must reveal who truly wielded power during Biden’s term. Everything done under this illegitimate presidency should be invalidated—no exceptions.

America deserves better than this charade. The Biden years should be wiped clean from history, and the nation must move forward under real leadership.

Boe Jiden – D.C.

The views expressed in this article do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.

