Op-Ed: A Theory About the Murderer of the United Health Care CEO

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The American legal system is an adversarial system – where opposing sides fight vigorously before an impartial judge or jury in order to best discover truth. From a Torah perspective, since it is very hard to find qualified people with a high moral compass, this is probably good for the country and also an effective means to get to the truth.

The problem is that there is another area that also has an adversarial system, and this is probably not good for the country and not an effective means of improving quality.

What is that other area? It could be that I do not know what I am talking about, but I would like to share a story that could give us some insight into the tragic murder of the United Healthcare CEO.

Someone woke up in the middle of the night with an extremely rapid heartbeat that would not go away until more than three hours later. That person made an appointment with a cardiologist as soon as he could. The cardiologist ordered an angiogram as soon as possible. The insurance company sat on it for a number of weeks before they approved the test. The problem was that just one day after the approval finally came in – that person suffered a widow-maker heart attack and although miraculously survived, sustained permanent damage to the heart with an injection fraction of twenty-five percent.

The other area now that has developed an adversarial system is, in this author’s view, is medicine. Yes, there are now two types of doctors. There are the doctors, who we will call the “Group A doctors,” that try to help and cure patients And there are doctors who we will call “Group B doctors” that deny or delay insurance coverage to save money for the insurance companies for whom they work.

Group A doctors spend an extraordinary amount of time dealing with insurance companies. They could be using this time to help other people. I do not know this for a fact, but I am not sure how many doctors went to medical school because they so much look forward to spend time on the telephone in conversations with Talmudic-level depth as to why one particular test is so much more effective and appropriate than a cheaper alternative test. Now don’t get me wrong, I enjoy conversations of Talmudic-level depth, but only in regard to the Talmud. Here, however, I doubt that this was a motivating factor in doctors attending medical school.

Group B doctors are hired by insurance companies to come up with arguments why the second level or third level test is warranted, and also to incorporate denials and delays. Why is this so? Because the more time that the insurance companies are holding on to the pre-paid money of insurance premiums the more interest they make.

In short, the adversarial system is good for the legal system, but absolutely horrific for the nation’s health system.

When I first heard about the horrific murder I was retrurning from a nuclear test that I had just gotten approval for after many weeks of my cardiologist fighting for. I imagined that if I was an FBI profiler, I would assume that the murderer was probably someone who lost a loved one because of a delayed or denied test.

This morning I heard that the bullet casings found near the victim had some writing on it. They said, “Deny”, “Delay”, “Depose.”

Of course murder is evil and very wrong. A point should never be made in this manner. Whoever has any information or suspicion about this eveil did should come forward. Is there another Ted Kozniansky killer here? Perhaps. In that case his brotehr came over and turned him in.

Here, however, this adversarial system in the medical field is wrong. I do not know of statistics, but I imagine people die or are permamently compromised because of the adversarial system in America’s healthcare. It also puts enormoous strain on our doctors and their staff, with no compensation for them.

Hopefully, the new adminsitration coming in will try to address this problem and resolve it. May the murderer be caught and may the country move forward in finding a better system.

The author of this op-ed can be reached at [email protected]

