WELCOME TO RUSSIA! Dictator Assad Arrives In Moscow, After Putin Grants Him Asylum

Assad and Putin in better times

So much for rumors of a plane crash, an airstrike or other theory.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow, where they have been granted asylum by Russian authorities, according to Russian news agencies citing a Kremlin source.

The Interfax news agency quotes the unnamed source as saying: “President Assad of Syria has arrived in Moscow. Russia has granted them (him and his family) asylum on humanitarian grounds.”

 



  1. It’s noteworthy who Putin will grant asylum to on “humanitarian grounds!” This ruthless killer who used chemicals to kill his own people is worthy of humanitarian help. Neither the people of Syria nor the people of Ukraine are entitled to help on humanitarian grounds only barbaric killers.

