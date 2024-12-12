MAILBAG: Why Is Shatnez Checking So Expensive?

For those of us who strive to live halachically, even seemingly minor mitzvos carry immense significance. One such mitzvah is the prohibition of shatnez—the mixing of wool and linen in a garment. It’s a mitzvah we are careful to observe, especially in today’s world of diverse fabrics. But one question lingers in my mind: why does shatnez checking cost so much?

Recently, I purchased a jacket from a reputable brand, known for being shatnez-free. Still, I took it to a local shatnez checker, as is the proper practice. I expected a nominal fee of $5 or $10 for the check. Instead, I was told it would cost $20—more than I’ve paid for dry cleaning! The entire process took less than two minutes, leaving me questioning the fairness of the fee.

To be fair, shatnez checking requires expertise, tools, and precision. Identifying wool and linen mixtures isn’t as simple as reading a tag; sometimes microscopes or other techniques are necessary. But for a process that often takes only a few minutes, $20 or more feels disproportionate, particularly when compared to services like dry cleaning or tailoring, which involve more labor-intensive work.

This raises a broader concern: while shatnez checking is essential, the high cost can deter people from fulfilling this mitzvah. For families with multiple garments to check, these fees can quickly become a financial burden.

Another issue is the lack of transparency in pricing. Some checkers charge $15, others $30, with little explanation for the discrepancies. A standardized pricing system or clearer breakdowns of costs could alleviate some of the frustration.

Could technology provide a solution? Advances in fiber analysis might streamline the process, making it quicker and cheaper. Not every garment requires an exhaustive check, and introducing simpler options for less complex items could reduce costs.

Observing mitzvos like shatnez should be accessible to everyone, not a financial strain. As a community, we must ensure that the cost of fulfilling this mitzvah doesn’t discourage people. By addressing pricing inconsistencies and exploring innovations, we can make shatnez checking more affordable while maintaining its halachic integrity.

It’s time to ask: how can we make this crucial service cheaper and more accessible?

Signed,

D.H.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.