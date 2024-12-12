IDF and Shin Bet Eliminate Key Hamas Operatives in Gaza Strike

In a joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced the elimination of key Hamas figures in a targeted airstrike on a command center in Gaza City. The strike, directed by intelligence from both organizations, neutralized a Department Head in Hamas’ Manufacturing Headquarters and a Company Commander in the Zeitoun Battalion.

The command center, previously functioning as the “Al-Hurriya” School, was repurposed by Hamas for military operations. Prior to the attack, measures were taken to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and extensive aerial surveillance.

Eliminated Hamas Operatives

– Ammar Daloul: A Department Head in Hamas’ Manufacturing Headquarters and a significant contributor to the organization’s military knowledge.

– Jihad Yassin: A Company Commander in Hamas’ Zeitoun Battalion, responsible for recent attacks on IDF forces in Gaza.

In addition to these two leaders, six more Hamas operatives were killed, including:

1. Yahya Masoud Muhammad Ashqar: Participated in the October 7th massacre in Israel.

2. Kamal Saber Salim Arafat: Member of Hamas’ military wing.

3. Muhammad Muhammad Akram Aaraj: Member of Hamas’ military wing.

4. Loay Farid Faiz Hussein Ali: Hamas Platoon Commander.

5. Imad Aouni Ibrahim Rayan: Member of Hamas’ military wing.

6. Raed Samir Masoud Harazayn: Member of Hamas’ internal security forces.

