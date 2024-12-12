IDF and Shin Bet Eliminate Key Hamas Operatives in Gaza Strike

In a joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced the elimination of key Hamas figures in a targeted airstrike on a command center in Gaza City. The strike, directed by intelligence from both organizations, neutralized a Department Head in Hamas’ Manufacturing Headquarters and a Company Commander in the Zeitoun Battalion.
The command center, previously functioning as the “Al-Hurriya” School, was repurposed by Hamas for military operations. Prior to the attack, measures were taken to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and extensive aerial surveillance.
Eliminated Hamas Operatives
– Ammar Daloul: A Department Head in Hamas’ Manufacturing Headquarters and a significant contributor to the organization’s military knowledge.
– Jihad Yassin: A Company Commander in Hamas’ Zeitoun Battalion, responsible for recent attacks on IDF forces in Gaza.
In addition to these two leaders, six more Hamas operatives were killed, including:
1. Yahya Masoud Muhammad Ashqar: Participated in the October 7th massacre in Israel.
2. Kamal Saber Salim Arafat: Member of Hamas’ military wing.
3. Muhammad Muhammad Akram Aaraj: Member of Hamas’ military wing.
4. Loay Farid Faiz Hussein Ali: Hamas Platoon Commander.
5. Imad Aouni Ibrahim Rayan: Member of Hamas’ military wing.
6. Raed Samir Masoud Harazayn: Member of Hamas’ internal security forces.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)