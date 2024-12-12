Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF and Shin Bet Eliminate Key Hamas Operatives in Gaza Strike


In a joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced the elimination of key Hamas figures in a targeted airstrike on a command center in Gaza City. The strike, directed by intelligence from both organizations, neutralized a Department Head in Hamas’ Manufacturing Headquarters and a Company Commander in the Zeitoun Battalion.

The command center, previously functioning as the “Al-Hurriya” School, was repurposed by Hamas for military operations. Prior to the attack, measures were taken to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and extensive aerial surveillance.

Eliminated Hamas Operatives

– Ammar Daloul: A Department Head in Hamas’ Manufacturing Headquarters and a significant contributor to the organization’s military knowledge.
– Jihad Yassin: A Company Commander in Hamas’ Zeitoun Battalion, responsible for recent attacks on IDF forces in Gaza.

In addition to these two leaders, six more Hamas operatives were killed, including:

1. Yahya Masoud Muhammad Ashqar: Participated in the October 7th massacre in Israel.
2. Kamal Saber Salim Arafat: Member of Hamas’ military wing.
3. Muhammad Muhammad Akram Aaraj: Member of Hamas’ military wing.
4. Loay Farid Faiz Hussein Ali: Hamas Platoon Commander.
5. Imad Aouni Ibrahim Rayan: Member of Hamas’ military wing.
6. Raed Samir Masoud Harazayn: Member of Hamas’ internal security forces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INFERNO IN FLATBUSH: Massive Wind-Driven Fire Engulfs Home, Roof Collapse Adds to Chaos

OUTRAGE: 11-Year-Old Jewish Boy’s Peyos Shaved Off Despite Pleas Not To In Barber Shop Hate

PARDON ME? Biden Commutes 1,500 Sentences, Pardons 39 People In Biggest Single-Day Act Of Clemency

After Military Siege On Beit Lechem, Terrorist Surrenders To Israeli Security Forces

WSJ: “Israel’s Defiance For Biden Policy Led To Assad’s Fall But He Rushed To Take Credit”

MAILBAG: The Responsibility Lies With The Wealthy To Lead The Way

Ex-IDF Officer: “Israel Never Faced A Similar Case Like Fall Of Assad Regime”

WATCH LEVAYA: Yehoshua Simcha, H’YD Murdered After Terrorist Opens Fire On Bus

PASSED! Resolution Forcing Knesset To Discuss Firing Attorney-General

FBI Director Christopher Wray Says He Will Resign At End Of Biden’s Term, Paving Way For Trump Nominee

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network