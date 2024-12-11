STUNNING CLAIM: Congressman Says Drones Flying Over New Jersey ARE FROM IRAN!

In a stunning revelation, Congressman Jeff Van Drew has alleged that Iran has stationed a “mothership” off the U.S. East Coast, reportedly deploying drones now flying over New Jersey. The claim comes amid thousands of reports in recent weeks about drones spotted over New Jersey and other areas.

“These drones should be shot down,” Van Drew stated, adding, “the military is on full alert with this.”

Van Drew, whose district includes the Jersey Shore, elaborated, “I’m going to tell you the real deal. Iran launched a mothership that contains these drones. It’s off the east coast of the United States of America. They’ve launched drones.”

“These are from high sources, I don’t say this lightly,” he emphasized, categorically dismissing suggestions that the drones could be operated by hobbyists or the U.S. government itself.

While Van Drew did not disclose the source of his information, the Congressman sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, lending weight to his claims.

Earlier today, YWN published a video featuring Rep. Chris Smith, who recounted an NJ police officer observing “50 drones that came in off the ocean.” Smith also noted that a U.S. Coast Guard ship was reportedly followed by “12 to 30” unidentified objects.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)