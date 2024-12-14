Hatzolah of Central Jersey Introduces $1.5 Million Fully Encrypted Communications System

Hatzolah of Central Jersey is pleased to announce that, beginning Sunday, December 22nd, all of its radio communications will be fully encrypted, ensuring the utmost privacy for every patient and caller. This advanced digital upgrade, coming at a cost of $1.5 million and having been a project in the works since 2016, includes new equipment for every Hatzolah member and ambulance, as well as updates to all software and tower systems.

The new encrypted system is a monumental improvement over Hatzolah’s older analog system, which allows unauthorized listeners to tune in and even speak over the Hatzolah frequency. Such interference not only poses operational challenges, but also allows for the unauthorized exposure of sensitive details during emergency calls. With the implementation of the new system, only Hatzolah members will have access to emergency communication, ensuring complete privacy.

“Hatzolah’s commitment to patient privacy is foundational to our mission,” said Motty Twerski, Hatzolah’s Executive Director. “By transitioning to a fully encrypted system, we are guaranteeing that all details shared in emergency situations are protected from outside listeners. This technology ensures we’re upholding patient confidentiality at the highest level possible.”

The advanced system is equipped with top-level digital encryption similar to that used by major police departments and the Department of Homeland Security, making it virtually unbreakable by standard scanning or hacking devices. Unlike simpler encryption methods, this system uses specialized hardware with encryption keys loaded directly into each radio, preventing unauthorized access and making interception impossible. Additionally, the system enables Hatzolah to remotely deactivate any misplaced or lost radios and other communications equipment, ensuring that they do not fall into unauthorized hands.

“In emergency situations, trust and privacy go hand-in-hand,” said Hatzolah Captain Motti Waisbrodt. “This upgrade reinforces that trust, guaranteeing the confidentiality that every patient and their family deserve.”

Alongside enhanced privacy, the new system will feature GPS capabilities that allow dispatchers to identify the real-time locations of responders, ensuring that the closest units can be dispatched to emergencies without delay. This capability was not possible with the previous analog system and will allow for continued improvement in Hatzolah’s already leading response times and operational efficiency.

“This tremendous step forward in our communications system is a testament to the supreme efforts of the many individuals who worked tirelessly to achieve this objective,” said Hatzolah CEO Meilech Esterzohn. “We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to our mission and for helping us bring this critical upgrade to fruition. With this new system, we can continue to provide the highest level of care and confidentiality to our patients, and we look forward to continue serving with even greater effectiveness.”