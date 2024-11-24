PLANNED MAJOR ATTACK: Illegal Immigrant Muslim Terrorist Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago Was Planning Major Attack Against Shuls

The illegal immigrant Muslim man accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man and firing on police and paramedics in Chicago last month had mapped out the locations of several shuls and Jewish schools in the days leading up to the attack in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Prosecutors said at a detention hearing on Friday that Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, used his cellphone to identify potential targets in the area before the October 26 shooting of a 39-year-old man who was walking to Shabbos morning davening – the day after Simchas Torah. Among the addresses saved on Abdallahi’s phone was Ezras Yisroel, a shul just a block from the site of the attack.

“This was not anything but a planned attack … an attempted assassination of these people,” Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said. “This was a calculated plan, on a public street… and an attempted slaughter of that person and law enforcement officers.”

Abdallahi, an illegal immigrant from Mauritania who had been living in the U.S. for at least two years and worked at an Amazon warehouse, appeared in court on Friday for the first time since being hospitalized for gunshot wounds sustained in a shootout with police. Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Abdallahi to remain in custody on multiple counts of attempted murder, hate crime, and terrorism charges.

The visibly Jewish victim, who was wearing a yarmulka and a tallis, was walking in the 2900 block of West Farwell Avenue when Abdallahi fired at him from behind. Prosecutors said the Jewish man heard the gunshot and felt pain in his shoulder but did not realize he had been shot until noticing a hole in his jacket.

Surveillance footage captured Abdallahi firing at the victim and then running away while attempting to clear a jammed semi-automatic pistol. Moments later, he returned to the scene on foot after parking his car nearby.

Prosecutors allege that Abdallahi fired two shots at police officers and paramedics who were tending to the victim at the scene. He then continued to exchange gunfire with officers, hitting an ambulance twice before being shot by police. Despite his injuries, Abdallahi fired at officers again before collapsing.

Authorities said data from Abdallahi’s phone showed extensive planning and antisemitic motivations. He reportedly saved the locations of shuls on multiple occasions in the days before the attack and conducted internet searches for “Jewish Community Center” and a suburban gun store. Prosecutors also stated that his phone contained over 100 antisemitic and pro-Hamas images and videos.

“This was a targeted attack against the Jewish community,” McCord Rodgers stressed.

Abdallahi remains in custody as prosecutors build their case, with his next court appearance yet to be scheduled.

It took the city of Chicago a week before they even called this a “hate crime” let alone a terror attack, even as YWN published video footage ofbthe man yelling “allah akbar”.

