CONCERNING: Musk Backs German Party With Nazi Ties, Sparking Fears Of The World’s Wealthiest Man Normalizing Hate

Elon Musk has publicly endorsed Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, underscoring concerns about his growing alignment with extremist and antisemitic movements and further spotlighting the billionaire’s troubling political influence.

On Friday, Musk amplified a post on his social media platform, X, from a right-wing German influencer criticizing Germany’s conservative leadership for refusing to collaborate with AfD. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk declared — openly backing a party widely condemned for its Holocaust denial and pro-Russian stance.

Musk’s endorsement was met with immediate outrage. “Musk endorses German neo-Nazi party,” wrote Bill Kristol, a prominent Jewish conservative. Nadav Pollak, a former fellow at the Washington Institute, warned that AfD’s links to Nazi ideology are well-documented, describing Musk’s support as “completely messed up.”

AfD’s surge in popularity has alarmed European leaders and Jewish organizations, particularly after their strong showing in recent EU elections. Björn Höcke, one of AfD’s most prominent figures, has repeatedly used Nazi slogans and faced legal consequences for doing so. Jewish leaders in Germany have consistently warned that AfD’s rise poses a direct threat to democratic stability and minority communities.

Musk’s public embrace of AfD comes at a dangerous moment, as he expands his political footprint in the U.S. alongside President-elect Donald Trump. Musk has been tapped to co-lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, where he is expected to drive deep spending cuts and reshape federal policies. His involvement has already derailed bipartisan efforts to avert a government shutdown.

Under Musk’s leadership, X has increasingly become a haven for extremist rhetoric. Holocaust deniers, including Nick Fuentes, have been reinstated on the platform, and Musk has openly threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League for tracking rising antisemitism. His endorsement of Tucker Carlson’s interview with economist Jeffrey Sachs — who blamed Israel for U.S. wars — further reflects Musk’s drift into far-right circles that regularly peddle conspiracy theories and scapegoat Jewish communities.

