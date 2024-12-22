WATCH THIS: Children At The Lev Tahor Cult Seen Fighting With Police

In dramatic but heartbreaking scenes published on social media, confused Lev Tahor children are seen fighting with the police during a large-scale operation carried ut by the Guatemalan authorities on Friday.

As YWN reported on Motzei Shabbos, the Guatemalan police carried out a massive raid of the Lev Tahor cult rescuing 160 children and teens and 40 women after testimonies of severe abuse at the cult’s compound.

In the videos, the adult cult members are heard instructing the children [in Yiddish] to hit the police and that the police “are not allowed to hit back. Don’t be afraid. They can’t do anything to you.”

The cult members also order the children to escape “from the top” or to kick the police officers and crawl out from underneath their feet.

The rescued children and teens were transferred to a welfare facility in Guatemala City. According to reports, some of the children and teens wreaked havoc on the facility, requiring a move to another facility.

Israeli media outlets reported that the Guatemalan authorities consulted with the local Jewish kehilla before the raid to ensure the children’s religious needs were met.

However, Ynet reported on Sunday that the children’s continued detention in the facility poses legal issues which are expected to lead to their release in the near future. Additionally, efforts to transfer some of the children to guardians in Israel are also encountering complex legal difficulties due to the need to prove that the children are being harmed by both parents.

Reports indicate that out of the 200 rescued individuals, about 150 hold Israeli citizenship, while the others are citizens of Guatemala, the United States, and Canada. Cult members with foreign citizenship are at risk of deportation but Guatemalan laws make it difficult to deport foreign citizens. Authorities are considering issuing a presidential decree for their deportation but cult members have the right to appeal under the law.

Editor’s Note: YWN has been at the forefront of fighting the Lev Tahor cult for more than 15 years, with dozens of articles published over the years. YWN has spoken to many victims of the Lev Tahor cult who managed to escape. To say they were terribly abused sexually, suffering constant violent beatings, forced starvation and other horrific abuse, understates the atrocities they endured. The world is a safer place now that these monsters are behind bars. Our hope is that the rest of the leadership in charge of this cult are arrested and thrown behind bars.

YWN has received many, many emails and phone calls from desperate parents and siblings of cult members who were unfortunately sucked into this nightmare and have lost contact with their loved ones. Most importantly, all possible efforts should be made to save children who are being dragged around the world now as this cult is on the run. Rescuing these children is literally Pikuach Nefashos.

Lev Tahor was founded and led by Shlomo Helbrans, from the 1980s until his drowning death in Mexico in 2017. Since then, the leadership has moved into the hands of his son Nachman Helbrans, along with Mayer Rosner, and Yankel and Yoel Weingarten – who are even more radical and aggressive than the late founder. Thankfully, they are all on prison.

In 2014, YWN ran an article titled “Cults and the War of the Jewish Magazines” in response to Mishpacha and Ami magazines running articles on Lev Tahor. Mishpacha Magazine had run a fifteen page “expose” on the group, essentially describing Lev Tahor as a cult that has some serious issues involving medicating children, and behaviors that resemble child abuse. Rabbi Yitzchok Frankfurter of Ami Magazine claimed the exact opposite – and ran the following sentence below their headline, “The unjust persecution of a group of pious Jews, and the unsettling silence of the Jewish community.”

We hope and pray that these convictions settle the debate once and for all, demonstrating beyond a shadow of doubt that Lev Tahor and its leaders is a demonic and evil cult.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)