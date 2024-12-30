MAILBAG: YWN’s Reckless Attack On Jimmy Carter Reflects Poorly On Klal Yisroel

There’s an old adage in Jewish tradition: Chochmah ba’goyim ta’amin—wisdom can be found among the nations. It reminds us that while we may have deep and justified differences with world leaders and governments, there is a time and place for everything. On Sunday, YWN failed to grasp this nuance, publishing an inflammatory article that labeled former President Jimmy Carter a “champion of terrorists” mere hours after his passing.

Let me be clear – Carter’s record on Israel, particularly his soft approach to Yasser Arafat and his blind eye to Hamas, deserves attention. He made choices that many in the Jewish community found dangerous and offensive. But there is a line between holding someone accountable in life and spitting on their grave the moment they leave this world. YWN crossed that line.

This isn’t about shielding Carter’s legacy from criticism. It’s about understanding the broader implications of how we, as religious Jews, are perceived in the public sphere. By publishing such a vitriolic piece at this sensitive moment, YWN risks tarnishing not just their own reputation but that of the broader Orthodox community. We are not a fringe blog or a barroom discussion group—we are the visible representation of Torah values.

Carter’s policies were undeniably problematic for Israel. His 2006 book Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid was deeply offensive and one-sided. He romanticized Palestinian leadership and perpetuated false narratives about Israel. Yet even as we reject his views, the Torah commands us to maintain kvod malchus—respect for leadership and the institutions that govern us, even when they are flawed. Carter wasn’t a dictator or tyrant; he was a democratically elected president of the United States, a nation that has stood by Israel and the Jewish people more than any other.

There is an undeniable catharsis in venting about Carter’s faults. Many of us remember his policies with frustration. But airing that frustration on a widely-read public platform with non-Jewish and non-Orthodox readers? That’s not just irresponsible; it’s dangerous.

When we publicly disrespect former presidents—even those we disliked—what message does that send to our non-Jewish neighbors, colleagues, and government officials? It breeds unnecessary animosity and reinforces harmful stereotypes about Orthodox Jews as ungrateful or divisive. Our strength has always been in our dignity, our refusal to stoop to petty insults or rage-filled rhetoric.

Consider the backlash if a Muslim news site had danced on the grave of a Jewish leader, or if a Christian outlet slandered an Orthodox public figure upon their passing. We would be the first to condemn such disrespect. We expect the same standard to apply to us.

I recognize the impulse to defend YWN’s right to publish this piece. After all, the press plays a crucial role in holding public figures accountable, even after their deaths. But freedom of speech does not absolve us of the responsibility to choose our words carefully.

Venting about Jimmy Carter over coffee in a shul or at home is one thing. Posting it for the world to see is quite another. YWN, as the largest Orthodox Jewish news platforms, must recognize the weight its voice carries. Their words aren’t just representing an editorial stance—they are seen as reflecting the views of the broader frum community.

When YWN chooses to engage in rhetoric that is hostile and disrespectful, it creates a ripple effect that can come back to harm Klal Yisroel. Non-Jews reading that piece are left with a skewed perception of Orthodox Jews as hostile and ungrateful, feeding into narratives we should be working hard to dispel.

YWN has done much good for Klal Yisroel, providing important news coverage and a platform for Orthodox Jewish voices. But even the most well-intentioned outlets misstep. This was one of those times.

The solution is simple: correct or delete the article. Reframe the critique in a way that addresses Carter’s policies without disrespecting the office he held or the nation he led. There are ways to make our point without compromising our values or integrity.

By taking this step, YWN can demonstrate that it understands the gravity of public discourse and that it is committed to protecting the reputation of the Orthodox community. It’s not about erasing history or sugarcoating Carter’s record—it’s about upholding the derech eretz that defines us as a people.

To the editors at YWN: the next time an opportunity arises to comment on the death of a controversial figure, remember this—silence is sometimes the loudest statement of all. Let the world say what they will. Our responsibility is to reflect the values of Torah, humility, and respect, even when it’s hard.

Let’s not allow the frustration of the past to dictate our response to the present. Klal Yisroel deserves better. And so does our reputation.

Sincerely,

S.B.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.