QUEENS: Unattended Menorah Sparks Fire in Kew Gardens Hills

A potentially devastating fire was narrowly averted in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens, on Monday night after an unattended menorah ignited flames inside a residence on Veligh Place.

Sources tell YWN, that a vigilant neighbor heard a smoke detector going off in a nearby apartment and immediately called the FDNY. Firefighters arrived promptly and quickly contained the fire, preventing significant damage to the home.

Queens Hatzalah also responded to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities are urging the public to use this incident as a reminder to ensure working smoke detectors are installed in their homes and to never leave a menorah unattended. Fire safety remains critical, especially during the Chanukah season.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)