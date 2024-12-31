Monsey Unites for Double Hachnosas Sifrei Torah at Scheiner’s Shul, Honoring R’ Tzvi HaKohen Kogan HY”D [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

On the fourth day of Chanukah, the Monsey community gathered for a monumental and spiritually uplifting event at Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim (Scheiner’s Shul). The occasion marked the joyous welcoming of two new Sifrei Torah into the shul’s premises.

This event was dedicated לעילוי נשמת the esteemed Rebbetzin Zipporah Malka A”H, the grandmother of Philanthropist Reb Lazer Scheiner, as well as Reb Tzvi HaKohen Kogan HY”D, the Chabad Shlaich tragically kidnapped and murdered in Dubai while spreading the light of Torah and mitzvos. The event served as a poignant tribute, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire the community and beyond.

The Hachnosas Sefer Torah began with the writing of the final letters in the Sifrei Torah at the home of Philanthropist Reb Lazer Scheiner, The community then accompanied the Torahs in a lively procession, with joyous dancing and heartfelt singing, as they were escorted to their new home at Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim.

🗞️ JOIN MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

📰 JOIN MONSEY SCOOP GROUPS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)