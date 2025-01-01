WATCH: Biden Address Nation Following New Orleans, Las Vegas Attacks

President Joe Biden in an address Wednesday night said that “no one should jump to conclusions” and added that he is directing top law enforcement officials to continue to “intensively” investigate the deadly attack in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

“The law enforcement and intelligence community are continuing to look for any connections, associations or coconspirators. We have nothing additional to report at this time. The investigation is continuing to be active and no one should jump to conclusions,” Biden said.

The FBI investigation into Wednesday’s deadly attack is ongoing and evolving, and investigators are still trying to determine if other people may have been involved in addition to the suspect who rammed his pickup truck into a crowd, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens.

“I’ve directed my attorney general, the FBI director, the secretary of Homeland Security, the head of the National Counterintelligence and Terrorism Center, and the intelligence community to work on this intensively until we have a full and complete information. And once we have that information, I will share that information as soon as we can confirm it,” Biden added.

The president said he also “directed my team to make sure every resource, every resource is made available to federal, state and local law enforcement to complete the investigation in New Orleans quickly and to make sure there is no remaining threat to the American people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)