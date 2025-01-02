Mayor of Lauderhill Joins Record Number Of Vehicles In South Florida’s Most Visible Menorah Parade

On the 6th night of Chanukah, nearly 60 Menorah cars took to the streets and highways of South Florida to parade the light of Chanukah departing from Chabad of Inverrary making a 33 mile loop around Broward County before returning to Chabad of Inverrary.

Parade coordinators Rabbi Chaim and Bassy Rosenstein felt that in light of the ongoing war in Israel and the hostages languishing in Gaza, the Parade this year needed to top last year’s statement of Jewish pride and resolve.

With assistance from Chabad of Inverrary, donors, and Mr. Zalman Myer-smith, Director of Security at Chabad of South Florida, they coordinated that the Broward Sheriff’s Office should again escort the Parade.

8 Sheriffs were reserved for the parade. The Sheriffs escorted the parade through local streets and Florida’s turnpike, then completely closed the southbound lanes of I-595, and continued onto I-95 and more local roads. The Pirsumei Nisa to the thousands of people that witnessed the parade was incredible.

Ten minutes before the parade began, Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant called Rabbi Chaim Rosenstein to ask him, “Can I join the parade?” To which he replied “Sure!”

Many of the participants told Rabbi Rosenstein that “this was the most memorable Chanukah parade ever.” This year there was the addition of a Hatzalah (high water) vehicle, Lauderhill Fire Dept, and a mobile billboard truck. The mobile billboard truck displayed wishes of “Happy Chanukah”, “increase acts of goodness and kindness” and “bring them home”. Also new this year was a mobile scavenger hunt for children, with a raffle for the participants.

Special thank you to: Rabbi Aron Lieberman, Chabad Of Inverrary, Rabbi Chaim & Bassy Rosenstein, Mr. Zalman Myer-Smith and Broward Sheriff’s Office, Donors, Vendors, and Volunteers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)