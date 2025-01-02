Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Engine Trouble Cited In Probe Into Tragic Plane Crash That Killed Monsey Resident Yankele Friedman Z”L


The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary findings on the December 12th plane crash that resulted in the tragic death of Monsey resident Yankel Friedman z”l, and injuries to the pilot.

The small plane, which took off from Linden Airport in New Jersey at 6:09 p.m., was bound for Albany, New York. However, at 6:26 p.m., one of the pilots reported engine trouble and requested to divert to Westchester County Airport. Moments later, the pilot indicated the engine appeared to recover after switching fuel tanks.

Despite this, at 6:42 p.m., the pilot again reported engine failure and aimed for runway 16 at Westchester. Surveillance footage captured the plane making a steep turn over Interstate 684, climbing briefly, then descending rapidly. A witness on the highway described the plane as “falling very fast out of the sky” and crashing in the median.

Yankele Friedman, 32, a commercial pilot from Monsey, was niftar at the scene. The 26-year-old pilot from Linden, New Jersey, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The NTSB’s initial investigation found no signs of catastrophic engine failure. Wreckage and flight data are undergoing further analysis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

TEHILLIM: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On Yeshiva Bochur In Yerushalayim, Seriously Injuring Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network