JIHAD JITTERS: FBI, DHS Warn Of Potential Copycat Attacks After New Orleans Terror Attack

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a joint intelligence bulletin on Thursday warning law enforcement agencies across the United States of potential copycat attacks following this week’s deadly ramming and shooting incident in New Orleans.

The bulletin, shared with 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, aims to raise awareness about the possibility of future attacks involving vehicles used as weapons to inflict mass casualties. According to sources, the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure to ensure agencies remain vigilant.

The attack, which claimed 14 lives and injured 35 others, was carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S.-born Army veteran from Texas. Jabbar, who pledged allegiance to ISIS prior to the attack, drove a pickup truck into crowds on Bourbon Street before opening fire on police officers and bystanders. He was killed at the scene by law enforcement.

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia stated that Jabbar acted alone, and while inspired by ISIS, there is no evidence to suggest he had co-conspirators. However, the bulletin highlights that ISIS has long promoted vehicle-ramming attacks and has amplified calls for such actions since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023.

Law enforcement agencies were advised to monitor for signs of pre-operational surveillance, fraudulent documents, and suspicious vehicle rentals. The bulletin also noted the recovery of bomb-making materials, referred to as “precursor chemicals,” from Jabbar’s residence in Houston during a search warrant execution.

While investigations continue, authorities stressed there is no known current threat to public safety.

In a related development, the FBI said there is no known connection between the New Orleans attack and a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, which is being investigated as a separate potential act of terrorism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)